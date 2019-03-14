Thursday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: The cold front has passed through and rain chances have dropped to zero. Skies have started to clear out and we can expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Today will be another breezy day with westerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20+ mph possible. Temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s with a few near 70 degree highs possible for our southernmost counties before winds shift more northerly and bring cooler temperatures back into East Texas. We’ll wake up in the lower 40s on Friday with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine sticks around for the weekend and into the first half of next week. Despite a pair of weaker cold fronts arriving starting next Monday, temperatures are expected to gradually climb into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon.