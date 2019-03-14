Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Strong to severe thunderstorms are developing along a cold front and moving east through the area. Gusty damaging winds and small hail are being reported as well. Skies will clear and chances for rain will diminish quickly as the cold front moves out of East Texas. Today will be another breezy day with westerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20+ mph possible. Temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s with a few near 70 degree highs possible for our southernmost counties before winds shift more northerly and bring cooler temperatures back into East Texas. We’ll wake up in the lower 40s on Friday with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine sticks around for the weekend and into the first half of next week. Despite a pair of weaker cold fronts arriving starting next Monday, temperatures are expected to gradually climb into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon.