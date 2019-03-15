A cool and dry weekend with passing clouds moving through the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be in store for a chilly, but dry weather weekend throughout the Piney Woods as high pressure dominates our weather landscape.
A few disturbances passing through along the coast will lead to some clouds passing overhead at times this weekend. However, with our atmosphere being so dry, no rain is expected to take place. This means we will be in and out of the clouds, with times of mostly sunny skies followed by times of mostly cloudy conditions.
With a cool, north breeze remaining in place, we will have chilly mornings give way to cool afternoons as temperatures will remain cooler than normal for this time of year.
Eventually, we will undergo a gradual warming trend toward the middle-to-latter part of next week as 70′s look to creep into the picture by the time astronomical spring arrives next Wednesday.
This stretch of dry weather looks to stay with us through much, if not all, of next week, which will give us a nice opportunity to dry out and enjoy the outdoors.
