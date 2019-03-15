East Texas Ag News: Tips on spring fertilizing

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The process of fertilizing vegetables comes a month after the growth starts with nitrogen fertilizer.
Fruit and pecan trees should be fertilized this month. So what you’ll want to do is apply the nitrogen to the area beneath the ends of the branches. You don’t ever want to apply the nitrogen against the trunk.
Shrubs and annual flower beds can be fertilized with a complete and balanced fertilizer.
Slow release formulations feed your plants over a longer period of time.
According to the Texas A7M AgriLife Extension Service in Overton the same type of fertilizer used on your lawn can often be used in your landscape.
But they also warn that you should watch our for aphids. They can rapidly build up on your new growth.
If you notice aphids, you can control them with a sharp stream of water, insecticidal soap or other insecticides.
