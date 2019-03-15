Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where live: A sunny and cool end to the work week for your Friday forecast. You can expect lots of sunshine this afternoon and breezy northerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph possible. Due to these breezy conditions, a Lake Wind Advisory has been issued until 7:00 PM this evening. Highs today will be cool, topping off in the upper 50s for today and tomorrow with portions Deep East Texas likely warming to near 60 degrees. A dry and cool weather pattern for the next seven days, with a pair of weak cold fronts arriving on Monday and Wednesday. Despite the weaker fronts moving through, temperatures are expected to slowly and steadily climb into the mid to upper 60s by the middle part of the next work week.