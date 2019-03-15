Livingston police ID vehicle burglary suspects

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - In the wake of a Crime Stoppers bulletin drawing attention to the crime, the Livingston Police Department has identified the suspects in a series of vehicle burglaries where property, including credit cards, were stolen from multiple victims.
“SUBJECTS IDENTIFIED!! That was fast,” a post on the Livingston Police Department Facebook page stated. “Thanks, everyone.”
The Facebook post stated that the Livingston Police Department has been investigating several vehicle burglaries that have occurred in the town. Property, including debit/credit cards, was stolen from multiple victims.
“During the investigations, it was determined that the subjects seen in these photographs are individuals that are involved in the offenses,” the Facebook post stated. “Also shown in the photographs is the vehicle used by the two male subjects.”
According to the Facebook post, the man shown wearing a dark-colored hoodie and shorts used a victim’s debit card, and the man shown standing at a gas pump tried to use another stolen credit card.
The suspects’ vehicle appears to be a red or maroon car, possibly a Kia Forte, the Facebook post stated.
Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Leon Middleton with the Livingston Police Department at 936) 327-3117 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP (7867).
Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender,” the Facebook post stated.
