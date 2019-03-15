Lufkin breast cancer survivor gives back by creating East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Five years ago, Ashley Berry received news that changed her life.
“My biggest obstacle when I was diagnosed was how am I going to take care of my kid?” Berry said.
Her doctors told her she had breast cancer. She battled the cancer even during the most challenging days.
“I worked for the first part of my cancer treatment, and I was just fine, but then I lost my jobs unfortunately,” Berry said.
She fought for her health and for an income.
"Most people know that I'm a breast cancer survivor," Berry said.
Berry said during her struggle, her health care needs were taken care of. However, it was for other needs that help was missing such gas for all the trips to Houston for treatment, paying for parking, and even school supplies.
As a result, her journey became a new mission.
“My heart has always been to give back. I think I just didn’t know how exactly it was all going to play out at that time,” Berry said.
Now filling a void in the community, Berry launched the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, a non-profit determined to help meet the needs of anyone battling cancer. The Lufkin woman said she created this organization to provide local support for local people.
Board of Director Yana Ogletree said the aim is to provide tangible hope.
“We have fundraisers for organizations who are raising money for research, and it is truly truly important and critical to fighting cancer, but what we don’t have are organizations that can help people right now with those every day necessities,” Ogletree said.
Berry said her motivation all comes down to one thing.
"I want to help take care of the person," Berry said.
This fall, the non-profit will have a gala night fundraiser to celebrate Berry’s five-year anniversary of being cancer-free.
For more information on the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, click this link.
