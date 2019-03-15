1 man taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into guardrail near Center

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 46-year-old man was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment of possible injuries after he drove off of U.S. Highway 96 north of Center and crashed into a guardrail Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred about two miles north of Center at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
The preliminary crash report shows that William Nash Jr., of Center, was driving a 2014 Dodge passenger car south on Highway 96 when his vehicle went off the road to the right and struck a guard rail.
Nash was transported to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
