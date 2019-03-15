Molasses smokehouse beans by Bear Creek Smokehouse

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Robbie Shoults, CEO of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, stopped by to share his hearty recipe for smokehouse beans. They are full of flavor and have a little kick, plus they feature delicious smoked sausage.
Molasses Smokehouse Beans
1 can red kidney beans, drained
1 can Great Northern beans, drained
1 can black beans, drained
1/4 pound smoked bacon
1/2 pound smoked link sausage
one onion, diced
1 poblano or jalapeno pepper, diced
1/3 cup each brown sugar and molasses
1/4 cup each barbecue sauce and ketchup
2 tablespoons worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon mustard
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
Method:
Dice bacon into a large pot and cook over medium heat for five minutes. Add onion and pepper to the bacon, and cook until browned.
Add remaining ingredients to he pot and place in oven or smoker at 225 degrees for two hours. Add a cup of water if they begin to dry out during cooking.
