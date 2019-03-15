Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - In a recent Facebook post, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating a man who is considered armed and dangerous.
The Facebook post did not list the man’s name and said he has ties to the Lufkin area and is believed to be in the northern part of Polk County.
“Believed to be armed and dangerous,” the Facebook post stated. “Do not approach.”
If you have any information on this suspect you are asked to contact the Corrigan Police Department (936)398-2551 or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP (7867),” the Facebook post stated. “Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.
The Facebook post stated that anyone who sees the man should not try to apprehend him. It urged people who see the subject to call law enforcement immediately.
