SFA Trio brings family bond to the SLC Tournament

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Johnson sisters know their playing time together is running out. It could be one more game together or several more games together.
When the 2019 season comes to an end, whether that be at the Southland semifinals on Saturday or at a possible NCAA National tournament game in the coming weeks.
Senior Imani Johsnon, sophomore Aaliyah Johnson and freshman Aiyana Johnson through a tight family bond and good recruiting by SFA have been able to share one season together. SFA is just one of two NCAA DI school to have three siblings on a team.
“A lot of people ask, ‘How do you play with your sisters?’ and I ask, ‘How do you not play with your sisters?,’” Aaliyah said. “It is so much fun. It is everything I could have dreamed of.”
SFA Head Coach Mark Kellogg first recruited the oldest sister Imani.
“We recruited Imani but did not recruit her to get the other two,” Kellogg said. "We knew she had some sisters but we did not know how talented they were. It just worked. We recruited them all individually and once they got here we knew they were talented."
This is not the first time they have played with each other. All three attended Lee’s Summit North High School in Lee’s Summit, MO. Aaliyah and Aiyana spent three years together in school together. Imani was a senior on her varsity team when she was able to play one year with Aaliyah. Now with all three together it makes for east family travel plans.
“It makes it more convenient," Imani said. “We can see them whenever we want and it is all because of this school.”
Imani is hoping in these final games to make an impression on her two sisters.
“I have been looking forward to this,” Imani said. “I wanted to make their transition as smooth as possible. I just want to be a role model on and off the court. I want to go out with a bang and leave this team on a good note. I just want to take advantage of every moment while I can."
The SFA Ladyjacks have a good chance to win the conference tournament and keep the bond going a little longer.
“I am just excited for this,” Aiyana said. “We have prepared all season for this and I am just excited to show what we have been working so hard for.”
Whenever the 2019 season ends, it will sadly be the end of the Johnson recruiting pipeline for Kellogg.
“There is a younger brother so there are no more sisters to bring to the table,” Kellogg said. "As far as the year goes, it could not have been any better. There is no cat-fighting. There is animosity, no jealousy between the three of them. They support the heck out of each other. Love each other. It is a great family.
The SFA Ladyjacks will play in the Southland Semifinals at 3:30 pm Saturday from the Merrel Center in Katy,
