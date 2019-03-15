TxDOT warns that maintenance crews will be working in peak travel areas in Lufkin

From the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin office
LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Angelina County maintenance office will start working on construction projects in peak travel areas in Lufkin on Monday.
SH 94 at SL 287 in Lufkin: Entry and exit ramps at SL287 to and from SH 94 will be closed Monday so that crews can work to level up and repair pavement. These access roads are located in high-traffic areas near Whataburger and McDonald’s restaurants. Crews will try to complete the work before the lunch hour or work around the lunch hour so as to disturb restaurant traffic as little as possible. Work is expected to be completed by Monday evening. Motorists should choose alternate routes and prepare for delays. Traffic control will be in place.
SH 94: Work is scheduled to begin a mill and inlay operation from FM 2497 to the Trinity County line on Monday and continue through the week, weather permitting. This work will require a lane closure on SH 94. Traffic control will be in place. Motorists should prepare for delays through the area. Be patient, alert and reduce speed near workers.