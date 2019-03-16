Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: Man who was focus of manhunt now in custody

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - On Saturday morning, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man who was the focus of a manhunt Thursday after he allegedly ran from a game warden.
Scotty Duncan with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that Jeremy Busby had been spotted. He said Deputy Kevin Holloway arrested Busby, of Jasper, and transported him to the Jasper County Jail.
Busby is still being held in the Jasper County jail on felony charges of theft of aluminum, copper, or bronze and burglary of a building. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Busby fled from Game Warden Justin Eddins. Newman said Busby was on a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. After Eddins passed Busby on SH 63 and then attempted to pull him over, Busby ditched the side-by-side and ran into the woods.
Jasper County sheriff’s deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens, Vernon Parish sheriff’s deputies, and a bloodhound searched for Busby for hours Thursday afternoon and early evening.
Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that law enforcement officers were searching for Busby at State Highway 63 West near County Road 73 by Jim Goode Lake.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office ended the manhunt for Busby early Thursday evening.
