Kirbyville police: Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana shot himself

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A man wanted on an attempted murder warrant out of Beauregard Parish in Louisiana shot himself after a brief standoff at a motel Saturday afternoon, according to the Kirbyville Police Department.
The man died at a Jasper hospital a short time later.
According to a press, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office sent out an “attempt to locate” notice on a suspect wanted out of Beauregard Parish in Louisiana in connection to a murder and an attempted murder that occurred in the Merryville, La. Are at about 6 a.m. Saturday.
About four hours later, a Kirbyville police officer located the suspect’s pickup at the Gateway Motel. Later Saturday, deputies from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Kirbyville Police Department with an attempted murder arrest warrant for the suspect in hand.
“At approximately, 11:50 a.m., officers made contact with the suspect by phone to try and negotiate a peaceful end to the situation, but approximately 19 minutes into the talks, the suspect shot himself in the chest with a .45-cal. Handgun.”
After officers made entry into the motel room, an ambulance rushed the suspect to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Jasper, where he later died as a result of the gunshot wound, the press release stated.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced the man dead at about 1:08 p.m. Saturday. Smith also ordered an autopsy be performed on the man’s body.
