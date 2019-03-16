Lufkin volunteers spend spring break building house for family

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Some East Texans chose to spend their spring break giving back this year. Members of the First Baptist Church in Lufkin worked with other ministries to build a house for a family in the Rio Grande Valley.
“Every two years, we come down on a spring break and build a house for a family," said Walker McWilliams, the church’s minister of missions. "This is our sixth home to build in about eight years. So we’re really excited about what they’re doing down here, and so if we can get our church members involved in an opportunity to give back, then that’s what we want to do.”
First Baptist partners with Buckner International, a non-profit ministry that is dedicated to helping children and families. First Baptist covered the cost of the materials for the house and supplied the labor to build it.
“We really like the idea of when we leave to hand the keys to the family and really send them on their way,” McWilliams said.
McWilliams mentioned this mission is very important to the church, as are other opportunities to serve those in need.
“We need to help people and love on each other," McWilliams said. "That’s what we need to do, whether that’s here, down in the Valley or whether that’s in Lufkin, whether that’s somewhere else across the state. We need to be there for each other.”
He added that the Lufkin community is always ready to lend a helping hand.
“People really genuinely care for each and help out," McWilliams said. "I’m proud to call Lufkin my home and proud to help others where it’s needed.”
Those interested in volunteering with the First Baptist Church in Lufkin or learning more about Buckner International can visit the Big Red Box. There you will find a link to websites for both groups.
