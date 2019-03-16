Lufkin’s Alex Flores shines in game 2 of split between McNeese, SFA

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -The SFA Ladyjacks and McNeese Cowgirls split the first two games of their 3 game series Friday in Nacogdoches.
SFA freshman Kassidy Wilbur had a solid game 1, giving up just one hit in a complete game 7-0 shutout. The Ladyjacks scored 6 runs off of two 3-run homeruns by Margarita Corona.
In game 2, former Lufkin Panther Alexandra Flores took the circle and had a solid outing. Flores gave up just 2 runs on 3 hits. She had 3 strikeouts.
Game 3 of the series will be Saturday at noon.
