Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Another quiet afternoon/evening for East Texas with lots of sunshine and highs topping off in the lower 60s. Tomorrow will see partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures ranging in the upper 30s/lower 40s. More sunshine and another overall pleasant day with highs topping off around 64 degrees for your St. Patrick’s Day! A weak cold front will arrive on Monday, shifting winds to the east/northeast but will only drop temperatures a few degrees heading into Tuesday. Another weak cold front arrives on Wednesday although it doesn’t look like it will impede on our slow warming trend as we continue to see temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s by Thursday with lower 70s possible on Friday. Slight rain chances finally return to the forecast on Friday and Saturday, ending our overdue dry streak with more rain expected heading into Sunday. With rain on the horizon, make sure to soak up every second of sunshine you can! Have a great weekend everyone.