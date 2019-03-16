Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. A warm and sunny day ahead for East Texas. Temperatures this morning will start on the cooler side, only in the 40s, but will swiftly warm into the low 60s by the afternoon. There will be a cool light breeze for much of the day as well, coming from the northeast. Overnight we will cool to the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be another beautiful day! We will keep mostly sunny skies and winds will start to calm down a bit allowing temperatures to rise into the low to mid-60s once again. We will continue to see this pattern of sunny skies and 60s as we move through most of the work week. A cold front will come through between Wednesday and Thursday, briefly shifting our winds to be from the west. Warmest temperatures come on Thursday and Friday, bumping up to the low 70s.