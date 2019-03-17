Local parishioners remember Saint Patrick

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - St. Patrick was born in the late 4th century in Roman Britain.
“Patrick when he was a young man he was enslaved by the Irish people. He escaped and then moved back and became a priest, a bishop, and he longed to return to the country of Ireland to teach those pagans about God and Jesus Christ,” said Matthew Rowley, Catholic Catechist at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
St. Patrick was also known for his teaching of the Holy Trinity in using the three leaves of the shamrock to talk about the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
“I think when you look at his life, it relates to a lot of our lives not exactly, but in the same way we all face hardships. But what he showed us is that if you have a strong Christian faith, and you understand the Gospel message in what Christ did for us and he forgives us, it’s so much better to try and do what he did and go back and helped those who have hurt us,” said Zack Allen, a parishioner.
For Allen, he said the holiday is an opportunity for them to share a little bit of their faith with others.
“A lot of days are based around our saints, and it’s important to connect that with people when we talk to them because a lot of people like you said have no idea of what the meanings are or why we celebrate these days, they just know certain festivities. They just know green drinks, and teas,” Allen said.
Parishioners encourage others to dig deeper and learn the true meanings behind holidays.
“Anytime we’re going to celebrate something, or the culture is telling us it’s a certain day for a celebration, I think it’s important to see why, and so in this case, it’s a good opportunity to see that our Christian values have been around for so long, and they make such a big imprint on our culture,” Allen asid.
Irish folklore says St. Patrick also drove the snakes out of Ireland and wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day is supposed to prevent you from getting pinched by a leprechaun.
