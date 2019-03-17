Man who shot himself at Kirbyville motel was suspect in Louisiana homicide investigation

KIRBYVILLE, TX (KTRE) - A man who shot himself at a Kirbyville motel Saturday and later died was the suspect in a shooting incident in Louisiana’s Beauregard Parish that left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries.
A KPLC story identified the man who shot himself as David Griffin and cited a Beauregard Parish source who stated that Griffin was the suspect in the shooting incident.
According to a KPLC story, a spokesperson for the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, BPSO deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Humble Road in Merryville at about 4:06 a.m. Saturday. When deputies got to the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Denise Dyson, Griffin’s sister, was found dead, and Billy Hanks, a family friend of the suspect, was found with non-life-threatening wounds, the KPLC story stated.
According to a press, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office sent out an “attempt to locate” notice on a suspect wanted out of Beauregard Parish in Louisiana in connection to a murder and an attempted murder that occurred in the Merryville, La. area at about 6 a.m. Saturday.
About four hours later, a Kirbyville police officer located Griffin’s pickup at the Gateway Motel. Later Saturday, deputies from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Kirbyville Police Department with an attempted murder arrest warrant for the suspect in hand.
“At approximately, 11:50 a.m., officers made contact with the suspect by phone to try and negotiate a peaceful end to the situation, but approximately 19 minutes into the talks, the suspect shot himself in the chest with a .45-cal. Handgun.”
After officers made entry into the motel room, an ambulance rushed the suspect to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Jasper, where he later died as a result of the gunshot wound, the press release stated.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced Griffin dead at about 1:08 p.m. Saturday. Smith also ordered an autopsy be performed on the man’s body.
