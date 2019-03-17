Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. Another warm and sunny day ahead. Temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 60s with a cool northeast wind. Overnight lows will sink to the lower 40s. To start off the work week we will continue to warm, reaching the upper 60s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Overnight lows for the week will remain in the middle 40s. A cold front will come through on Wednesday night, creating a wind shift but it will not bring any cloud cover or drop our temperatures. Slight rain chances return on Friday but we will still see mostly sunny skies and keep our temperatures int he upper 60s. Heading into next weekend we are expecting mostly cloudy skies and increase rain chances.