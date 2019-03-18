Angelina County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in hit-and-run, resisted arrest, kicked deputy

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman early Friday morning after she allegedly fled a hit-and-run collision in Polk County, led ACSO deputies on a chase, and then kicked a deputy.
Laketha Lacole Thomas, 29, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge, a third-degree failure to appear for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charge out of Harris County, a state-jail felony evading arrest charge, and a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.
Collectively, Thomas’ bond amount was set at $12,000.
According to the ACSO media report for the weekend, a deputy was dispatched out at about 1:10 a.m. Friday to look for a vehicle that had been involved in a hit-and-run collision in Polk County. A few minutes later, the ACSO spotted a vehicle matching the description driving at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 59.
“[The] deputy activated emergency lights and siren, and the vehicle continued making several abrupt lane changes and nearly striking other vehicles,” the media report stated.
Not long after that, the driver of the vehicle turned around and headed south toward Diboll. Then the vehicle changed direction again and went several hundred feet toward Lufkin before it came to a stop.
A woman, who was later identified as Thomas, stepped out of the vehicle and appeared to surrender, the media report stated. However, when ACSO deputies tried to arrest Thomas, she allegedly resisted.
“After several seconds of struggling, the deputies were able to place her in hand restraints, and she continued to physically break away,” the media report stated. “As the deputy was walking her to a patrol unit, she assaulted the deputy by kicking him, and she was verbally irate during this incident.”
Because Thomas kept resisting, it took several attempts for the ACSO deputies to put her in the back of a patrol unit, the media report stated. She was then taken to the county jail.
