The dry and pleasant weather will continue into spring

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will continue to dominate our weather landscape for most of the week, which will keep our string of sunshine and dry weather in the forecast for the foreseeable future.
The dry air we have in place will lead to chilly nights followed by mild afternoons under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.
Overall, it will be a great weather week for those of you taking some time off for spring break.
Our next chance for rain and wet weather will return by next weekend as upper level disturbances combine with increasing, low-level moisture and warmer temperatures as well.
Right now, we have the rain and thunder chances at 40% on Saturday, 60% on Sunday, and 40% on Monday. No excessive rainfall is expected, but the odds of getting wet will certainly be going up as our moisture levels will be on the climb.
