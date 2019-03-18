East Texas Ag News: Gearing up for the spring garden

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Are your ready for the spring transition for your garden?
We had a few cold temperatures just last week but our historical averages say that in just a few weeks we’ll be mowing and seeding and going full steam into spring.
If you haven’t taken a soil test yet, the time is now!
The Texas A &M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County says knowing what fertilizer and how much to put out are crucial.
This leads to a successful lawn, garden and fruit production. Take the time now to do maintenance work on your lawnmower or give it a tune-up.
You want to make sure that all of your gear is working properly once the warmer weather is here to stay.
Stay connected to the latest, local Ag news at to ETXAgNews.com.