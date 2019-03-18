Jasper man airlifted to Beaumont hospital after SUV goes off road, hits tree

Emergency personnel use a hydraulic rescue tool to free a man after his SUV went off of a Jasper County road and hit a tree. (Source: KJAS.com)
By Gary Bass | March 18, 2019 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 6:08 PM

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A medical helicopter airlifted a 59-year-old man to a Beaumont hospital after he went off a road in Jasper County, and his SUV struck a tree early Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on County Road 278 in Jasper County at about 1 p.m. Monday. The crash took place in front of the Rosebloom Missionary Baptist Church.

The preliminary crash report shows that Ledale White, of Jasper, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet west on CR 278 when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

Pictures from KJAS.com show emergency personnel using a hydraulic rescue tool to free White from his SUV.

A medical helicopter transported White to a Beaumont hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

