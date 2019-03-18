Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mostly sunny day today with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s, with some spots possibly hitting the low 70s. Winds will be light coming from the east. Most of the work week will be similar to today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Spring begins on Wednesday and it will come with a weak cold front bringing slight rain chances for the morning hours. Thursday the slight rain chances diminish and we will see sunshine all day with temperatures in the upper 60s. As the end of the week and the start of the weekend come along, rain chances return. It is looking like the best chance to see rain and possibly storms will begin Friday night and carry through most of the weekend. Temperatures over the weekend will remain warm, in the upper 60s and low 70s.