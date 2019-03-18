Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A cool end to the weekend with clear skies and a calm wind from the east. Tomorrow and Tuesday will have lots of sunshine but will start off chilly in the lower 40s with the afternoon warming into the upper 60s. Heading into Wednesday, a weak cold front will move through East Texas, bringing a very slight chance for a stray shower. Higher pressure sets back into East Texas on Thursday before winds shift from the southeast on Friday bringing partly cloudy skies and another slight chance for scattered showers. Rain becomes more likely heading into Saturday and Sunday with the possibility of a few scattered thunderstorms as well. Despite the cold front moving through on Wednesday, temperatures will still be very pleasant in the mid to upper 60s through Thursday, with lower 70s possible starting on Friday.