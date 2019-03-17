2 Texas A&M Commerce football players robbed, shot while on spring break

MIAMI, FLORIDA, TX (KLTV) - Two Texas A&M University-Commerce football players were robbed and shot while they were spending their spring break in Florida, according to the school’s athletics department.
A press release on the TAMUC website said the incident occurred in the Miami area Saturday afternoon. Both students are currently being treated at a Miami area hospital.
Head Football Coach David Bailiff and Director of Athletics Tim McMurray traveled to Florida to be with the students and their families, the press release stated.
“The University and Intercollegiate Athletics extend our thoughts and prayers to both young men and their families,” the press release stated.
According to the press release no further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.