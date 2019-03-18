Traffic alert: Road projects underway on State Highway 94 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Roadwork is underway in peak travel areas in Lufkin. Angelina County maintenance crews are working to level and repair pavement on SH 94 at SL 287. The entry and exit ramps at SL 287 to and from SH 94 are closed as crews work.
These access roads are in high traffic areas near Whataburger and McDonald’s. Crews will try to complete the work before lunch or work around the lunch hour so as to disturb restaurant traffic as little as possible.
Work is expected to be completed by Monday evening. Motorists should choose alternate routes and prepare for delays. Traffic control will be in place.
Also on SH 94, work is scheduled to begin on mill and inlay operations from FM 2497 to the Trinity County line on Monday and continue through the week, weather permitting. This work will require a lane closure on SH 94.
Traffic control will be in place. Motorists should prepare for delays through the area. Be patient, alert and reduce speed near workers.
