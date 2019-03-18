Trinity County deputies searching for suspect accused of stealing lawnmower from church

CARLISLE, TX (KTRE) - Deputies in Trinity County are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a lawnmower from a church shed.
Deputies responded to the burglary Saturday at Carlisle Baptist Church, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said.
When they arrived, they learned that someone had broken into a work shed on church property and stolen a lawnmower. The mower was found within hours of the report and a suspect was identified.
Officials are now searching for James Yeager in connection with the case.
To provide information on his whereabouts, contact the Trinity County Sheriffs Office at 936-642-1424 or Trinity County Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS (8477).
