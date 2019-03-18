Trinity County deputies searching for suspect accused of stealing lawnmower from church

Trinity County deputies searching for suspect accused of stealing lawnmower from church
Deputies in Trinity County are searching for a suspect who stole a lawnmower from a church shed.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | March 18, 2019 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 2:18 PM

CARLISLE, TX (KTRE) - Deputies in Trinity County are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a lawnmower from a church shed.

Deputies responded to the burglary Saturday at Carlisle Baptist Church, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said.

When they arrived, they learned that someone had broken into a work shed on church property and stolen a lawnmower. The mower was found within hours of the report and a suspect was identified.

Officials are now searching for James Yeager in connection with the case.

To provide information on his whereabouts, contact the Trinity County Sheriffs Office at 936-642-1424 or Trinity County Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.