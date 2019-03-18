WATCH LIVE: Remembering New London on anniversary of school explosion

NEW LONDON, TX (KLTV) - The school day was almost over in New London, Texas on March 18, 1937. Students were inside the modern, steel-framed school building the community was so proud of, preparing for the next day’s interscholastic meet in Henderson and gathering their belongings before going home for the day.
Manual arts teacher Lemmie R. Butler reached for the switch on a sanding machine, and, flipping it, changed the lives of families in the small Rusk County town forever ... and unknowingly ended his own. The school exploded. The sound of it was heard up to four miles away.
Every year, survivors and their descendants mark the solemn occasion. Today, we’re remembering those whose lives were lost in the blast.
