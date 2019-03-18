WEBXTRA: City of Huntington now recycling some items

HUNTINGTON, TX (KTRE) - Now that the City of Huntington has acquired a recycling trailer, the town’s residents will be able to recycle cardboard, paper, and plastic items.
The City of Huntington recently acquired a recycling trailer, and people can drop off recyclable cardboard, paper, or plastic items Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance will be available for people who need help dropping off items during those hours.
The recycling trailer will be located next to Huntington City Hall.
