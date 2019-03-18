WEBXTRA: Lufkin Panthers baseball

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers are looking to move to 3-0 in district play with a win against the Marshall Mavericks.
The Panthers worked out at Lufkin’s Morris Frank Park Monday.
The upcoming road game with Marshall comes after the Lufkin team has gotten off to a 2-0 start in district play. Right now, the Panthers are in a three-way tie for first place with Hallsville and Marshall.
The Lufkin baseball team’s two previous district wins were both against Whitehouse.
East Texas News spoke to the Lufkin Panthers coach, and we’ll have more on this later today.
