67-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 94 in Hudson

A Lufkin man died after he came off of his motorcycle near the intersection of Penn Bonner Road and State Highway 94 in Hudson Saturday night.
The man has been identified as Donald Grimes, 67, according to a press release from the Hudson Police Department.
A Hudson police officer was dispatched to the intersection of Penn Bonner road and Highway 94 at about 9 p.m. Saturday in reference to a motor vehicle wreck. When he got to the scene, he found a man with obvious injuries lying in the middle of Penn Bonner Road.
The HPD officer and a bystander started performing CPR on the man until Lufkin EMS arrived at the scene and took over for them. The man, who was later identified as Grimes was taken to a Lufkin hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The preliminary investigation shows that Grimes was traveling on Penn Bonner Road, and when he came to the intersection, he came off of his motorcycle. The motorcycle continued across Highway 94 and came to rest on the opposite side of the road.
