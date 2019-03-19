Better East Texas: The Rise of Socialism

Now, growing up as a Baby Boomer, we were always taught that socialism was closer aligned with communism than capitalism, and it is obvious the two can have common components – to a point. But what is driving this movement and drastic change in these younger generations? Well, certainly, there are aspects of socialism that are, on the surface, appealing to these groups – government provided healthcare, huge tax rates on top earners, government funded tuition for college. But the impact of those economic conditions hardly seems understood by Millennials and Gen Y’ers.