WATCH LIVE: Violin group who performed with Kanye West, Aerosmith to hold show in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Musical duo Black Violin is set to present a community concert in Lufkin.
Classically trained violinist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus make up the group who describes their sound as “classical boom.”
The duo has performed with top recording artists such as Kanye West, Aerosmith and Tom Petty. They have also collaborated with Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean and Alicia Keys. The group also served as the house band ESPN’s Heisman Memorial Trophy presentation.
“Stereotypes,” the group’s most recent record, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.