Central picks up key win over Diboll

POLLOK, TX (KTRE) - Pitchers lexi Windsor of the Central Lady Bulldogs and Kayla Polomino of the Diboll Ladyjacks put on a pitching showcase Monday night that saw Central come out on top 4-1.
both pitchers recorded 9 strikeouts a piece.
“In the third, I caught myself just watching and just being engaged,” Central coach Kurtis Acosta said. “I was like, ‘man these pitchers are just going at it.’ I imagined it would be a game like this. Polomino is just as good as advertised. Luckily we got one like Lexi where she always wants the ball and she steps up when needed.”
Windsor’s only blemish on the night was a home run given up to Skyler Martin. Windsor redeemed herself in the third inning with her own home run that gave Central a 3-1 lead at the time.
“Most people underestimate her swing,” Acosta said. “She has some power behind it. That kid spends so much time with hitting. She loves getting up there.”
The game which was originally set for last Thursday was moved after an overnight rain stormed made the Central field unplayable. The win by Central puts the Lady Bulldogs and Ladyjacks ties in 2nd place of the district at 3-1. Corrigan sits at the top of district play 4-0. Central will travel to Central Heights on Tuesday while Diboll travels to Corrigan.
“I thought we stepped up and realized what a big game this was,” Acosta said. “Diboll was a 4A playoff team from a year ago and had a lot of talent. We knew with them in the district the competition got better and the girls stepped it up. No one is going through this district undefeated. There is too much competition this time. Last year was rare for us to do that. You can’t forget about Woodville. They do a good job with the kids coming up. From my perspective it will be down to the last game of the last week to decide who is where.”
