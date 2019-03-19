Counselors available as Frankston ISD mourns death of Coach Reginald Clark

FRANKSTON, TX (KLTV) - Frankston ISD announced on Monday the death of a teacher and coach in the district.
Reginald Clark, who was a history teacher as well as a middle school coach, died after a sudden illness, the district reported on their Facebook page.
“We have received some very sad news today, and we need to share it with our FISD community. One of our teachers, Coach Reginald Clark, recently became very ill and has passed away. Coach Clark was an excellent teacher, and we will all miss him very much. The family would like you to know he loved his students and colleagues very much. Coach Clark’s hope would be to carry on and make him and God proud. We will continue to have counselors available to assist any students during this difficult time.”
“Coach Clark’s hope would be to carry on and make him and God proud. We will continue to have counselors available to assist any students during this difficult time,” the school’s statement said.
Comments on the school’s announcement were emotional.
“Coach Clark gave everything he had to his kids in the classroom. He was a dedicated teacher and absolutely loved teaching social studies and Texas History. On those occasions we hit the coffee pot at the same time, he always told me something he was doing in the classroom that day and there was such excitement in his voice as he shared with me. My prayers are with his children, his family and his church family. He will be missed by many,” Beth Ward posted.
“He was such a great and passionate teacher. Prayers for his family,” Amy Welch Porter shared.
“He touched so many hearts and gave a huge gift of loving to learn to so many of his students,” added Jessica Tatum.
“He was a sweet man, cheerful and loved his students. Praying for his family, friends and his FISD family,” Pat Knight said.
Arrangements for Coach Clark have not been announced at this time.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.