Counselors available as Frankston ISD mourns death of Coach Reginald Clark

“We have received some very sad news today, and we need to share it with our FISD community. One of our teachers, Coach Reginald Clark, recently became very ill and has passed away. Coach Clark was an excellent teacher, and we will all miss him very much. The family would like you to know he loved his students and colleagues very much. Coach Clark’s hope would be to carry on and make him and God proud. We will continue to have counselors available to assist any students during this difficult time.”