Cowboys reportedly meeting with several free agents

FRISCO, TX (KTRE) - After being quiet during round 1 of the NFL free agency period, the Dallas Cowboys appear to be looking at making some moves.
Asfirst reported by Todd Archer with ESPN, the team visited with slot receiver Randall Cobb on Monday. Cobb who has been a threat in the NFL as a slot receiver also has the skill set to play on the outside so he could add great value at two spots for the team. In his 8 year-carrer, Cobb has 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Archer also reported that the Cowboys will have visits with former Kansas City safety Eric Berry and former Seattle defensive end Malik McDowell on Tuesday.
