Diboll man who allegedly shot woman in front of their children now in custody
Anthony Kelly (Source: Diboll Police Department Facebook page)
March 19, 2019 at 10:12 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 10:12 AM

DIBOLL, TX - UPDATE: Suspect Anthony Kelly who shot a female in front of their four children on March 1st has been arrested in Corpus Christi. Through investigation and tips The PD was able to obtain a possible location of Kelly somewhere in Corpus Christi area. Detective Riley reached out to the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force in Houston about a week ago. Yesterday morning Kelly was located and arrested by the Task Force. Kelly will be extradited back to Angelina County where he faces a 1st Degree Felony charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.