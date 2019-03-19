East Texan Trey Jackson gets ‘golden ticket’ on ‘American Idol’

East Texan Trey Jackson gets ‘golden ticket’ on ‘American Idol’
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 19, 2019 at 3:11 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 3:11 PM

MALAKOFF, TX (KLTV) - Another East Texan is headed to Hollywood.

Malakoff’s Trey Jackson received a golden ticket and will move on to the next round of competition on ABC’s “American Idol.”

Jackson announced the news Tuesday via Facebook.

“Soooooooo.... #TreyWayFans remember that surprise I told you I was holding to tell.....👀🤪‼️😌 well ya boyyyyyy going to Hollywood!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I got the GOLDEN TICKET,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson participated in KLTV/KTRE’s East Texas Idol on Aug. 31, coming in second place. He earned himself a pass to the Shreveport competition.

He joins Mabank’s Riley Thompson, Tyler’s Vivian Villapudua and Livingston’s Laci Kaye Booth in the competition. All three also received golden tickets.

Posted by Trey Jackson on Tuesday, March 19, 2019

