East Texan Trey Jackson gets ‘golden ticket’ on ‘American Idol’

MALAKOFF, TX (KLTV) - Another East Texan is headed to Hollywood.
Malakoff’s Trey Jackson received a golden ticket and will move on to the next round of competition on ABC’s “American Idol.”
Jackson announced the news Tuesday via Facebook.
“Soooooooo.... #TreyWayFans remember that surprise I told you I was holding to tell.....👀🤪‼️😌 well ya boyyyyyy going to Hollywood!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I got the GOLDEN TICKET,” Jackson wrote.
Jackson participated in KLTV/KTRE’s East Texas Idol on Aug. 31, coming in second place. He earned himself a pass to the Shreveport competition.
He joins Mabank’s Riley Thompson, Tyler’s Vivian Villapudua and Livingston’s Laci Kaye Booth in the competition. All three also received golden tickets.
