East Texas Ag News: What causes bee swarms in the early spring?
March 19, 2019 at 6:37 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 6:37 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Right now is the time of year we typically see an uptick in bee swarms.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina county says this happens when the old queen and some bees decide the hive is too crowded and leave to look for a new home.

The old hive is left with about half the amount of bees and will raise a new queen.

Swarms can range from the size of a softball to as large as a volleyball.

It will hang out on a limb, mailbox, or any other location while they scout out a new home. This could take anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days.

If you want the swarm gone quickly, your best bet is to call a beekeeper. They will collect the swarm for their own hives.

