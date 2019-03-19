Fundraiser set to help rebuild Groveton EMS after devastating fire

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - The Groveton EMS station is inching closer toward rebuilding efforts. Nine months ago, a fire destroyed the station’s equipment and facility. David Robison owns and operates the Groveton emergency services. He says it’s been a slow re-building process.
“We're having to rebuild from scratch from our own,” he said.
Ashes and debris lay on the ground where the station once stood. The station was destroyed in a fire last June. That same fire also destroyed the home Robison shared with his wife.
“It takes an awful lot of money to get started and this is a very low volume service. It makes enough money to pay the bills and keep us going but it does not have enough for large capital outlay,” Robison said.
He says it will take at least $50,000 to put a down payment on another building or facility, and that’s not the only obstacle. The rain over the past three months has made it difficult to work on cleaning up the property.
“Because of the nature of this is built its surrounded by concrete and asphalt pretty much on four sides with very little drainage. And when the rain filled up, the rain came up, it held all the water and just literally turned it into a big soup of ash and mud,” Robison said.
One resident says its critical to have an EMS station. She recalled a medical emergency involving her mother.
“About a month ago she actually needed an ambulance because her sugar went up over 600. Yes, it's quite necessary here I do believe especially it being a small town,” she said.
After turning a donated trailer into a makeshift, portable field office, the Robisons continue to operate but with less means.
The Groveton EMS is hosting a crawfish boil at noon on May 4, at 898 S. Devine Road at BJ’s Bar to raise money for the station.
