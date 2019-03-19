Gov. Abbott adds his support for Lufkin to become a Foreign Trade Zone

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is a step closer to being designated as a Foreign Trade Zone. The city submitted its name for the designation back in October.
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a letter in support of Lufkin becoming a foreign trade zone. The designation would mean businesses that operate internationally could get a tax break if the zone is approved.
Abbott joins several organizations and lawmakers who support the move, including Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Texas Rep. Trent Ashby, U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert, Texas State Sen. Robert Nichols, the Lukin City Council, the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Angelina County commissioners.
In October, Lufkin Economic Development Director Bob Samford spoke to KTRE about what the designation would mean for the Lufkin economy.
“When you bring in goods from overseas, they’re subject to an import tariff,” Samford said. “If we have the designation they could bring those goods into the designated area in a designated location and they would be duty-free.”
With the use of the FTZ, area businesses could use their imported products, without the imposed federal tax and in turn manufacture, assemble and ship out their goods to other companies across the nation. That would give businesses another incentive to come to Lufkin and Angelina County.
The next step is to send the application to the federal Foreign Trade Zones Board, which will decide if Lufkin qualifies for the designation.
If approved, Lufkin would join 32 other locations in Texas that have the distinction.
