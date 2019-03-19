Heritage Land Bank to present $500 grant to Rusk FFA

From Heritage Land Bank
Tyler, Texas (March 19, 2019) – To support the next generation of Texas producers and landowners, Heritage Land Bank held a contest in which local FFA Chapters could apply to win funds for their chapter in form of a grant.
Heritage Land Bank set out to give away a total of $3,000 in grants to three deserving FFA chapters. Heritage Land Bank held a check presentation and celebration for the students of Rusk FFA on March 19, 2019 at Rusk High School.
The Jacksonville Loan Officer, and former Rusk Ag Teacher, Ardy Tiner, visited Rusk FFA and presented the check.
“I was honored to return to my old stomping grounds to present this grant to my former students on behalf of Heritage Land Bank,” says Ardy. “I was glad to hear how hard they’d worked on their application, so it was a reward well-earned.”
The three recipients of the first annual Heritage Proud Grants are as follows: Bland FFA will be awarded $1,500. Lindale FFA will be awarded $1,000. Rusk FFA will be awarded $500. Check presentations for the remaining chapters will be held in their respective communities.