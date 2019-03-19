(KLTV/KTRE) This is an amazing ... and amazingly simple to make ... pie! It is a spin off of the traditional Southern hummingbird cake, but easier to make, and much cooler and more refreshing!
Hummingbird pie by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
5 ounce box of instant vanilla pudding mix
20 ounce can crushed pineapple (do not drain)
1 cup sour cream
small jar of marischino cherries
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 small banana, sliced just before using
graham cracker pie crust
Reddi-Whip (in the spray can)
Method:
In a mixing bowl, stir together pineapple, pudding mix, and sour cream. When well blended, add the pecans, reserving a few to sprinkle over the top. You can choose to add about 1/2 jar drained cherries to the mixture, or put them on top of the pie, whichever you prefer.
Pour the pie filling into a graham cracker crust, and smooth the top
Chill for at least two hours...I prefer to put mine in the freezer for that time so it gets firmer and easier to cut.
Before serving, sprinkle with bananas, whipped cream, and the reserved pecans, as well as the cherries if you didn’t add to the pie filling.
Enjoy!
