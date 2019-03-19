Long strange trip: OnStar, video surveillance, and witnesses help catch car thief

CROCKETT, TEXAS (KTRE) -On February 17, a Red 2018 Chevy Equinox was stolen from a victim’s driveway sometime during the night. Using the OnStar system still active in the car, Crockett Police tracked the vehicle to a location on Highway 7 in Franklin. DPS Highway Patrol found the vehicle crashed and abandoned off the roadway deep in the woods.
Crockett Police found items in the vehicle that led to two locations in Centerville, where video surveillance from Woody’s Smokehouse and Jack in the Box showed the suspect at both locations, driving the stolen vehicle. An un-related Facebook post pointed to the suspect’s identity, that witnesses at the Centerville stores confirmed.
The suspect was identified as Christopher Hart, 19, from the Waco area. The Crockett Police Department spoke with members of the Texas Auto Theft Taskforce and found they were working an investigation on Hart for the same type offense.
A positive identification, with the video surveillance provided Crockett Police what was necessary for Hart’s arrest warrant. He is currently in custody in the Corpus Christi area for unknown charges, but will also face charges from Crockett Police for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle a State Jail Felony.
The Crockett Police Department would like to thank the victim in this case who provided information that played a crucial role in solving this case.
