Lufkin Crime Stoppers asking for help IDing suspects in thefts of Goodwill donations

LUFKIN TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who stole donated items from the Goodwill store on Hill Street.
“All thieves are criminals but only a special breed steal from an organization whose mission it is to help people find work,” a bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website stated. “Goodwill provides job training and programs for people who have barriers to finding employment.”
The bulletin stated that to generate the funds necessary to do that, the Goodwill store in Lufkin sells donated items.
“When thieves steal the donations, they harm our community,” the bulletin stated.
The bulletin also stated that people drop off donations at Goodwill at all hours, and they expect the items to benefit Goodwill and its clients.
“Sadly, stealing the donations has become so commonplace that some don't view it as a criminal act,” the bulletin stated. “So ordinary, in fact, that Goodwill had to install cameras to catch people picking through the donations and stealing what they want.”
Donations left outside Goodwill and similar stores like the Family Crisis Center Thrift Store are not free for the taking. They are donations, and taking them is considered theft, the bulletin stated.
“The thieves might say they were not stealing but the video makes it clear that they knew they were not acting within the law,” the bulletin stated. “Watch and share the video so we can solve these thefts and prevent others.
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin stated.
