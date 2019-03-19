Mental health facility opening in Nacogdoches hopes new location increases availability

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A mental health facility in Nacogdoches will soon open the doors to its new facility in hopes the location better serve residents by way of increased availability.
Burke Mental Health Services currently operates at 4632 NE Stallings Dr. in Nacogdoches. The new location will open at the corner of Maroney Drive and N University Drive, towards the north loop. Burke CEO Susan Rushing said the facility is expected to open next week, and will provide the same outpatient mental health services their known for.
“We needed more room than where we were,” said Rushing. “So we have been working for several years to plan this building and we began construction about a year ago.”
The older facility will no longer house Burke Mental Health Services operations in any manner; Rushing said the building will instead be handed over to Nacogdoches Independent School District, which will repurpose it for central administrative needs.
Rushing said the new location will better serve the community in terms of offering better availability for anyone suffering from a range of mental health diagnoses.
“The most common diagnosis is depression, but we can serve people with bipolar [disorder], schizophrenia, anxiety disorders,” Rushing explained. “We provide counseling and access to psychiatric care and medications.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.