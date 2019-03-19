2 Nacogdoches officers assaulted during disturbance investigation at motel

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - When Nacogdoches police went to check out a report of a disturbance at a motel on South Street early Tuesday afternoon, one of the people at the scene allegedly assaulted two officers. One officer suffered an injured wrist.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that NPD officers were dispatched out to a motel in the 3200 block of South Street to check out a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman shortly after noon Tuesday.
During the course of the investigation, two Nacogdoches PD officers were assaulted, Ayres said.
After the situation calmed down, police arrested two women, a man, and a juvenile.
Ayres said he couldn’t release the names of the suspects because they are still being booked in at the Nacogdoches County Jail.
The man will be charged with two counts of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana, Ayres said. One woman will be charged with evading arrest and possession of marijuana, and the other will be charged with interfering with public duties.
Ayres added that the juvenile suspect will also be charged with resisting arrest.
“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Ayres said.
